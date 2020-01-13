Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Toby Long will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the Marseilles Fire Department, located at 20461 Ohio 37, LaRue by Pastors Joe Coalter and Dave Dooley. Burial will follow at Agosta Cemetery, New Bloomington.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the fire department.

He died on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

He was born on May 21, 1992 in Bellefontaine to Harry and Amy (Partridge) Long. On June 27, 2015 he married Michelle Shepherd and she survives in New Bloomington.

Also surviving are four sisters, Maggie (Eric) Hayes of Seattle, Wash., Claire (Aaron Combs) of Auburn Hills, Mich., Tammy Long of Kenton and Corrina Harwood of Utah; a brother, Joe (Vikki) Long of Kenton and nieces and nephews, Justin (Michelle) Long, Randi Jo (Jacob) Bowers and Jazlyn Long.

Toby was employed at Olympic Steel in Kenton and was a volunteer firefighter for the Marseilles Fire Department. He truly loved to help people.

He had a love for pulling tractors especially Farmall tractors and had recently bought his first pulling tractor and became a member of the Ohio State Tractor Pullers Association.

Toby enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. He was a member of the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Club.

Toby also had a love for soccer, and enjoyed not only watching soccer but playing as well.

Memorial donations may be made to the Marseilles Fire Department. The money will be used to start a memorial scholarship in Toby’s honor to help fund the education of future firefighters.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.https://www.pricefh.net/notices/Toby-Long