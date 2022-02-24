Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Todd Newman

Funeral services for Todd Newman, 55, of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 28, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Fairview Belle Center Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Todd died on February 22, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

