Todd Rall Posted on November 9, 2017 0 0 15 Todd Rallage 55Anderson, S.C. Todd Rall died Jan. 20, 2017 from a motorcycle accident in Anderson, S.C. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription