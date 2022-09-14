Todd William Brand age 60 of Wharton, died at OSU Wexner Medical Center on Sept. 9, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Sat. Sept. 17, 2022 in the Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Rex Roth officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM-11:00AM before time of services at the funeral home. Full Military Graveside Rites will be conducted at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, Wyandot Memorial Hospice or Alzheimer’s Association in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. To view the Life Tribute DVD, extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!