Services for Tom W. Parker Sr., 83 will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger by Rev. Lewis Hicks. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

He died on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at Vancrest of Ada.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!