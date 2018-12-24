Age, 59

McGuffey

A memorial service for Tommy L. Prater will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 27 at the McGuffey Church of Christ by Pastor Steve Holbrook.

He died on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 5:33 a.m. at the Lima Memorial Health System.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alger EMS.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger.

