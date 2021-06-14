Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 76

Sidney

formerly of Kenton

Services for Tommy Scarberry will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday June 17 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends and family may call from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tommy died on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

