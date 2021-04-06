Tony D. Hill Posted on April 6, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 61Mount Victory Graveside services for Tony D. Hill will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Mt. Herman Cemetery. Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Underwoord Funeral Home, Marysville. He died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!