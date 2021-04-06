Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 61

Mount Victory

Graveside services for Tony D. Hill will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Mt. Herman Cemetery.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Underwoord Funeral Home, Marysville.

He died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

