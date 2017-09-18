Traci Renee Johnston, 49, residing in Milan, passed away Friday, September 15, 2017 after a brief illness.

Friends may call on Monday, September 18, 2017 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1 S Main St. Milan, OH 44846. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home on Tuesday, September 19 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 145 South Center St., Milan with Fr. Gilbert Mascarenhas presiding. Burial will follow in Milan Cemetery, Milan, OH.

Those wishing to contribute to Traci’s memory may do so to Cancer Services of Erie County, 505 E. Perkins Ave. Sandusky, OH 44870 or to one’s favorite charity.

Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com

