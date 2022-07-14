Tricia Ewing (Comstock) Clark, age 50, of West Chester, OH succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Monday, July 11, 2022 at the Hospice Center of Cincinnati College Hill.

Tricia chose cremation and requested that no funeral be held. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 23 at 2pm at the McDonald Grange Hall, 5898 County Rd. 150, Kenton, OH. The family requests that any donations be made to Hospice of Cincinnati (HospiceOfCincinnati.org/donate, Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597) or the charity of your choice.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!