Trisha Shyann Bickle

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Trisha Shyann Bickle, 21 of Kenton, will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery in Kenton at a later date.

Trisha passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital E.R. in Kenton.

In her free time, Trisha enjoyed taking trips with her family and spending time with her friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Trisha’s honor may be made to the family for the future needs of her daughters.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

