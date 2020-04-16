Home Obituaries Troy E. “Gene” Gibson

Troy E. “Gene” Gibson

Posted on April 16, 2020
Age, 87
Ada

Private family services for Troy E. “Gene” Gibson are planned due to the COVID-19 restrictions with a celebration of life planned for a later date. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

He died at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840 and/or Ada VFW Post 9381, 2147 State Route 235, Ada, Ohio 45810.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

