Age, 87

Ada

Private family services for Troy E. “Gene” Gibson are planned due to the COVID-19 restrictions with a celebration of life planned for a later date. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

He died at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840 and/or Ada VFW Post 9381, 2147 State Route 235, Ada, Ohio 45810.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

