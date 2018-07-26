age 83, Upper Sandusky

Memorial services for Twila Jean (McKitrick) George will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 10819 Ohio 53, Upper Sandusky by Jim Roszman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Donations may also be made online at jw.org.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.BringmanClark.com.

She died at 8:29 a.m. Monday, July 23, 2018 at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

