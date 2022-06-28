Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Twila L. Zapp Kilburn, 65 will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Alger Assembly of God Church by Pastor David Schneer. Burial will be in McDonald-Fairview Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

She died Monday, June 27, 2022, at her residence.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!