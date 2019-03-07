Home Obituaries Twyla B. Paul

Twyla B. Paul
Age, 87
Bellefontaine

Twyla B. Paul, 87 years of age, died March 6, 2019 at Logan Acres Care Center, Bellefontaine, OH.

Visitation with the family is Saturday, March 9, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the West Mansfield United Methodist Church.

The Rev. Douglas Thompson will conduct a service on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the church.

Burial will be in the North Greenfield Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Wilson Funeral Home, Schnurrberger Chapel 222 W. Center St. West Mansfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to a Paul Family memorial fund for the West Mansfield United Methodist Church.

