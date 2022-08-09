A celebration of life for Ty David Gilroy, 40 of Alger, will be held at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated. Burial will take place at Preston Cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ty passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at his residence in Alger. He was born on May 12, 1982 in Lima to the late Charles David Gilroy and Jeannie Helton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

