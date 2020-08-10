Home Obituaries Tyler Prater

Tyler Prater

Posted on August 10, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 24
Kenton

A private memorial service for Tyler Prater will be held at a later date by his family.

He died on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Charles C. Bayes

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    August 10, 2020
    2 min read

  • Brad T. Herzog

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    August 10, 2020
    2 min read

  • Ethel F. Kissling

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    August 10, 2020
    36 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply