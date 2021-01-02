Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 91

Ada

Private family services for Urban L. Long will be held with burial in St. Paul Cemetery, Ada. The funeral service for Urban will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Service Facebook Page beginning at 10 a,m, on Saturday, January 2.

He died at his residence in Ada on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:53 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brethren Volunteer Service and/or Heifer International.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

