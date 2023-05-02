October 2, 1928 – April 28, 2023

Velma Lou (Fleming) Steinman, 94, of Saline, Michigan (formerly of rural Kenton and Sun Lakes, AZ) passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2023.

It was Velma’s wish to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Velma’s honor to The Salvation Army at salvationarmyusa.org or 800.725.2769 or via P.O. Box 1959 Atlanta, GA 30301.

The family will hold a private memorial as was her desire. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.niefuneralhomes.com.

