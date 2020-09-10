Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 82

Mount Blanchard

Services for Vernon L. Clark will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest by Pastor Denny Livingston. Interment will be in Jackson Center Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. today and one hour prior to services Friday.

He died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Condolences may be shared at shieldsfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!