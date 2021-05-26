Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 77

Kenton

Graveside services for Veronica Holcomb will begin at noon on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building in Kenton by Pastor Jason Manns.

She died on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!