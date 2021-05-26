Home Obituaries Veronica Holcomb

Veronica Holcomb

Posted on May 26, 2021
Age, 77
Kenton

Graveside services for Veronica Holcomb will begin at noon on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building in Kenton by Pastor Jason Manns. 

She died on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

