Age, 77

Kenton

A celebration of life dinner for Vicki R. May will be announced at a later date.

She died on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on Jan. 23, 1942 in Canton, Pa., to the late Raymond and Barbara (Elliott) Williams. On Feb. 14, 1960 she married Caroll L. May and he survives in Kenton.

Also surviving are two daughters, Carrie (Ben) Magnuson of Kenton and Trisha (Michael) Patton of Kendallville, Ind.; grandchildren, Ryan (Tiffany) Shepherd, Jordan T. Shepherd and Chase (Natalie) Gibson; great-grandchildren, Rylee and Tanner Shepherd, Joel Shepherd, Jordan Patton, Olivia and Nora Gibson.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Cameron Patton.

Vicki was best known for her love of Jesus, life, her husband, her family and her little dog, Katie.

She loved to cook, feed people, clean, take walks and hikes with her husband.

Everyone remembered Vicki for her big hugs and warm heart.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice Care or Helping Hands.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.