A memorial service for Vickie Sue Collins, 40, of Kenton, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Tony Crowe officiating.

Vickie passed away March 25, 2022 at OSU Hospital in Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

