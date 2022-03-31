Vickie Sue Collins Posted on March 31, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! A memorial service for Vickie Sue Collins, 40, of Kenton, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Tony Crowe officiating. Vickie passed away March 25, 2022 at OSU Hospital in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!