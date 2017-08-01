Home Obituaries Victoria M. ‘Vickie’ Dials

Victoria M. ‘Vickie’ Dials

Posted on August 1, 2017
0
0
7
Victoria Dials
Victoria Dials
age 68, Kenton

Services for Victoria M. “Vickie” Dials will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by the Rev. Scott Johnson. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call from noon until the time of services on Thursday.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 1:46 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Wayne Rollie Gnepper

    A Mass of Christian Burial for Wayne Rollie Gnepper was Saturday at the All Saints Parish …
    August 1, 2017
    1 min read

  • Emma Laubis

    Graveside services for Emma Laubis will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Grove Cemetery in Kenton…
    August 1, 2017
    1 min read
  • James R. “Jim” Gibson

    James R. “Jim” Gibson

    Age, 75 Alger Services for James R. “Jim” Gibson will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hanson-N…
    July 31, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply