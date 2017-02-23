Home Obituaries Virginia Belle Newman

Virginia Newman
Virginia Newman
age 98, Findlay
formerly of Mt. Blanchard

Services for Virginia Belle Newman will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Crates Funeral Home in Arlington by Pastor Jan Johnson. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday.

Memorials may be made to Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church or to Bridge Hospice in her memory.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

She died at 10:47 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green.

