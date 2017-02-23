Services for Virginia Belle Newman will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Crates Funeral Home in Arlington by Pastor Jan Johnson. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday.

Memorials may be made to Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church or to Bridge Hospice in her memory.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

She died at 10:47 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!