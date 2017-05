age 75, Kenton

A memorial mass for Virginia C. “Ginger” Dodds will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Immaculate Conception Church in Kenton by Father David Young. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kenton.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton, where a rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m.