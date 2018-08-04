Home Obituaries Virginia L. Henderson

Posted on August 4, 2018
age 71, Kenton

Graveside services for Virginia L. Henderson will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at Grove Cemetery in Kenton.

Arrangements are by Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Online condolences can be expressed by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

She died on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.

