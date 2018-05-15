Home Obituaries Virginia M. “Ginny” Fleece

Virginia M. “Ginny” Fleece

Posted on May 15, 2018
0
0
49
Virginia M. “Ginny” Fleece
Virginia M. “Ginny” Fleece

Age, 93
Roundhead

Services for Virginia M. “Ginny” Fleece will begin at noon on Friday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Pastor Ted Bible.

Burial will be in McDonald-Fairview Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.

She died at 9:28 a.m. on Monday, May 14, 2018 at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Roundhead United Methodist Church.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Todd Evans

    Age, 54 Forest Services for Todd Evans will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Clark Shields Fun…
    May 15, 2018
    1 min read
  • Harold Eugene von Stein

    Harold Eugene von Stein

    Age, 82 Jenera Services for Harold Eugene von Stein will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trini…
    May 12, 2018
    2 min read
  • William M. Taylor

    William M. Taylor

    Age, 74 Forest Services for William M. Taylor will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Clark S…
    May 12, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply