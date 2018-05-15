Age, 93

Roundhead

Services for Virginia M. “Ginny” Fleece will begin at noon on Friday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Pastor Ted Bible.

Burial will be in McDonald-Fairview Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.

She died at 9:28 a.m. on Monday, May 14, 2018 at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Roundhead United Methodist Church.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

