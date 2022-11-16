Services for Virginia Marie Sampson, 77 will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest by Pastor Doug Pummell. Interment will be in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Friends may call one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

She died Oct. 30, 2022 at Hardin Hills Nursing Home, Kenton.

