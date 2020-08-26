Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 93

Bellefontaine

Virginia R. Engelhaupt, 93, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 9:03 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Logan Acres Care Center.

Pastor Mike Roberts will officiate a funeral at 1:00 p.m on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St. Bellefontaine, OH 43311. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, West Liberty.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan Acres Activity Fund, 2739 County Road 91, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

COVID-19 precautions will be followed, and we ask that you be symptom-free if attending services.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE

