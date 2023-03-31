Vivian R. Lamb age 93 of Forest, died at her residence on Mar. 29, 2023. She was born Nov. 16, 1929 in Forest to the late Howard and Geneva (Sanford) Staley.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00PM Mon. Apr. 3, 2023 in Clark Shields Funeral Home with her grandson Phillip Riegle officiating. Visitation is from 10:00AM-12:00PM before time of services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

