Wallace H. Harder, 85 of Mt. Victory, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Marion General Hospital.

A Private graveside service will be held at a later date at Otterbein Cemetery. The family is planning a Celebration of Life in honor of Wallace Harder in leu of funeral services, details to follow.

Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.cremationservicesofohio.com

