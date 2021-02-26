Wallace T. “Tommy” Scott II Posted on February 26, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 41Kenton No services are planned for Wallace T. “Tommy” Scott II. He died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at his residence. The family is requesting donations be made to Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio in Tommy’s name. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!