Walter Emerson Elliott

Posted on February 8, 2018
Age, 77
formerly of Mount Victory

A private memorial service for Walter Emerson Elliott will be held at a later date.

He died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in Prattsville, Alabama.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

