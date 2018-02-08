Age, 77

formerly of Mount Victory

A private memorial service for Walter Emerson Elliott will be held at a later date.

He died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in Prattsville, Alabama.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!