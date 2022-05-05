Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Walter Eugene Burk, age 95 of Forest, died at The Heritage Retirement Home, Findlay on May 2, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Sat. May 7, 2022 at 10:00AM in the Clark Shields Funeral Home with Rev. Rex Roth officiating. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery with Military Honors being conducted by McVitty VFW Post #1182, American Legion #259 both of Forest, and Amvets Post #1994, Kenton. Visitation will be held Fri. May 6, 2022 from 2:00-4:00PM and 5:00-7:00PM at the funeral home with a BPOE Memorial Service at 4:00PM and a Masonic Memorial Service at 7:00PM. Casual dress attire is encouraged.

Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post #1182, Forest Police Dept., or Jackson Forest EMS in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com

