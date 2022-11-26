Walter Eugene Caldwell, age 79, of Marion, was ushered into Heaven by his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

A 12-noon funeral celebrating Walter’s life will be held at Trinity Baptist Church (220 S Main St, Marion) on Monday, November 28, 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service. Pastor Daniel McCoy will officiate and burial will follow in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

Donations may be made in Water’s honor to Alagille Syndrome Alliance by visiting alagille.org.

The Caldwell family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Walt’s special friend Carrie Hutchman, and her family, for the love and care shown especially over the past two years.

Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel is honored to serve Walter’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

