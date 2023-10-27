Forest – Services for Wanda J. (Humphreys) Rexroad, 85 will begin at noon on Saturday by Pastor Mark Bishop at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. Burial will be in the Radar/Rexroad Cemetery in Walton, W.Va.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.

She died at her residence on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

