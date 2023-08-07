Wanda Jean Risner, age 67 of Kenton, passed away at 4:55 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at the Committal Building in Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

SCHINDEWOLF=STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!