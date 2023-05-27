Our dear Matriarch Wanda L. Davis, of Granville, OH, age 92, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2023. She was born August 22, 1930 in Kenton, OH. She was an amazing wife, mother and Grammy who was always there when anyone needed her.

A graveside service to honor Wanda’s life will be held on Tuesday May 30, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, The Licking County Foundation “Grow Your Music” scholarship fund or The First United Methodist Church.

Please visit www.McPeekHoekstra.com to share a special memory about Wanda or to leave a message of condolence for the family. McPeek Hoekstra Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Wanda and her family.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!