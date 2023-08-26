Home Obituaries Waneta Rose Caudill

August 26, 2023
Services for Waneta Rose Caudill, 89 will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger by Pastor Bill Prater. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 9-11 a.m. Monday.

She died on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

