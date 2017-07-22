Home Obituaries Warren Ardell White

Posted on July 22, 2017
Warren White
age 89, Kenton
formerly of LaRue

There will be no services or visitation for Warren Ardell White. It was his wish to be cremated.

He passed peacefully to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

