Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 81

Forest

Services for Warren Dale “Zeke” Zimmerman will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at the Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest by Pastor David Odegard. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.

He died at his residence on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wharton First Church of God or Wyandot County Council on Aging in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.Shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!