Warren E. Fisher, age 67, of Lima, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:15 PM at his residence, surrounded by family.

It was his wish to be cremated with no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice, 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road #3, Ottawa, Ohio 45875.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

