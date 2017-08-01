Home Obituaries Wayne Rollie Gnepper

Wayne Rollie Gnepper

Posted on August 1, 2017
age 89, Tiffin
formerly of New Riegel

A Mass of Christian Burial for Wayne Rollie Gnepper was Saturday at the All Saints Parish in New Riegel by Rev. Timothy Kummerer. Burial was in St. Boniface Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the activity fund at Seneca House, All Saints Parish and New Riegel Schools.

The Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

He died Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the Seneca House, Tiffin.

