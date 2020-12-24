Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 75

On December 19, 2020, Wayne William Bahr, age 75, “slipped the surly bonds of earth and touched the face of God.”

Service for Wayne Bahr will be held at a later to be determined by his immediate family.

