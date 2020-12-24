Wayne William Bahr Posted on December 24, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 75 On December 19, 2020, Wayne William Bahr, age 75, “slipped the surly bonds of earth and touched the face of God.” Service for Wayne Bahr will be held at a later to be determined by his immediate family. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!