Home Obituaries Wayne William Bahr

Wayne William Bahr

Posted on December 24, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 75

On December 19, 2020, Wayne William Bahr, age 75, “slipped the surly bonds of earth and touched the face of God.”

Service for Wayne Bahr will be held at a later to be determined by his immediate family.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Stephen P. Kick

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    December 24, 2020
    2 min read

  • Martha J. Sherman

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    December 24, 2020
    1 min read

  • Edith Arlene Spencer

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    December 24, 2020
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply