Wendell G. “Gary” McKinley, 81, formerly of Prior Lake, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Taylor Place in Findlay, Ohio.

Pastor Kevin Smith will officiate Gary’s funeral on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11am at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center, where the visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to Taylor Place Activity Fund, 1920 Breckenridge Road, Findlay, OH 45840.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, Belle Center, is honored to serve the McKinley family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

