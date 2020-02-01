Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 53

Forest

A funeral service for Wendy YaVonne England Thomson will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with the Pastor Gregg King and Pastor David Holbrook officiating. Burial will be at the Dunkirk Cemetery, Dunkirk, Ohio. Friends and family may visit from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday February 3rd, 2020 at The funeral home in Kenton.

She passed on Wednesday 29th, 2020 at St. Ritas Medical Center after a battle with cancer. She was born October 24, 1966 in Lima, Ohio to Ralph Earnest “Earnie” and Rebecca Jean “Becky” (Lawrence) England, two of the most amazing parents a girl could hope to have.

On August 11, 1990, she married Daniel Joseph “Dan” Thomson and they were married 29 crazy but blessed years. She considered herself very lucky to have him. They loved each other, had fun together and managed to keep each other in line. This marriage produced a devilishly handsome son, Wendy’s constant pride and joy, Corey Daniel Thomson. He made her proud everyday and she loved him to no end.

She is survived by numerous family and friends. She was the oldest of three daughters. Her sisters/best friends are Amy (David) Holbrook and July (Danny) Holbrook, both of Roundhead. She has a sister-in-law who is more like a sister, Doreen (Eric) Flowers, of Dunkirk, OH and her mother-in-law Pamela Thomson of Forest, OH. She has several nieces and nephews who she loved with all her heart: Brandon (Sondra) Holbrook of Rollinsford, N.H.; Spencer Holbrook of Columbus, OH; Brittany Holbrook of Tiffin, OH; Miranda Holbrook of Roundhead, OH and Brayden and Brenna Flowers of Dunkirk, OH. She also has a special relative who has been like a brother, Rick (Susan) England of South Carolina. God blessed her with some truly great friends in her lifetime. Several came and went but she had a few who stayed regardless of where their lives went: Beth (Roger) McKinley for over 45 years, Mandy (Brandon) France for over 28 years and Lori (Rob) Wilson for over 23 years. She loved you all!

She was preceded in death by her grandparents (Richard & Emma Kathryn Lawrence and Troy & Bessie England) and her father-in-law, Duane Thomson.

She was a graduate of USV and gave college a try before deciding it wasn’t her thing.

She was employed at a handful of places over the years but her last full time paying job was at the front desk for 10 years with Golden Image Printing. She became a stay at home mom after the birth of Corey, planning class and birthday parties and became a fully invested farm wife who chose to actively help on the farm, working ground in the spring and hauling grain with her semi truck “Bessie” in the fall. For the last 8 years she worked at the Hardin County Fair in the Fair office, the Secretaries office and the Arts & Crafts building.

She enjoyed taking pictures, scrapbooking, crafting, taking pics of crafts that were too expensive and she knew she could do cheaper (and never did), traveling to look for unique finds at antique shows and flea markets, watching the always fascinating creations of Mother Nature, spending time on the beach, mushroom hunting in Xichigan, watching any and all events that Corey participated in, NASCAR, the Cleveland Indians, music, concerts, anything Star Wars, all things Halloween and everything that had to do with Rick Springfield and the list goes on. Her favorite places to be were the camper at Port Clinton/Lake Erie with Dan and Corey or in The Outer Banks of North Carolina with her whole family.

She has asked any memorial donations be made to the Bridgeport Community Church or to The Hardin County Fair for use in the Arts and Crafts Building.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She also asks that anyone reading this, be nice to others. You have no idea what battle someone may be facing. We could be in a better place overall if we could learn to just be nice.

Editor’s Note: This obituary is being reprinted with corrections and additions to the version in Friday’s Times.