Age, 89

Wesley Karg VanScoy, 89, was carried by the angels into his heavenly home Wednesday, August 19, 2020. God’s promise of everlasting life through his precious son Jesus Christ, gave Wes the faith he would have much to look forward to.

The family will celebrate the life of Wes with a memorial service at the LaRue United Methodist Church on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. Pastor Mike Raypholtz will officiate. All memorials may be made to the LaRue UM Trustee Fund, 166 N. High St, LaRue, PO Box 327, LaRue, OH 43332. Anyone who is healthy and feels comfortable are invited to share with us; and the family does understand that some may feel safer to simply share a note instead. In this land of freedom, please feel free to wear a mask or not depending on your own needs.

A private burial will be held under the shade of that ol’ tree where he will once again be beside his gal, Barbara.

Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue will be assisting the family.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.

