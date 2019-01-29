Home Obituaries Wesley Logan Broseke

Wesley Logan Broseke

Posted on January 29, 2019
0
Wesley Logan Broseke
Age, 88
Kenton

Services for Wesley Logan Broseke will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastors Gregg King and Tom Kahley.

Burial with military rites will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Wednesday.

He died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church.

