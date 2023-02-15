Wilbur James (Jim) Truman died in his sleep on Saturday, February 11, 2023. He was a long time resident of Kenton, Ohio.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME from 1-3 pm and 5-7 pm for family and friends to pay their respects. Memorials may be made to Not by Choice.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at Grove Cemetery at a later date.

